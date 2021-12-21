The swimming pool at Etihad Arena Image Credit: Supplied

As the celebration of aquatics continues at the Fina World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena, the iconic Yas Island venue has successfully played host to over 1,100 athletes, from over 180 National Federations, over 160 international sports media specialists and more than 800 volunteers over the seven-day championships, with many describing their experience in the nation’s capital as “a world class event in a state-of-the-art facility”.

Media delegates praised the modern facilities and high levels of organisation, and the advanced technologies made available to them in the media centre at Etihad Arena.

The 18,000-capacity arena located along the stunning Yas Bay has held major sporting competitions throughout 2021, including UFC and a host of several international events. The Fina World Swimming Championship represents one of the biggest events of this year on Yas Island, establishing itself as the leading entertainment venue in the region. Competing athletes and attending international sporting experts expressed their appreciation for the impressive Etihad Arena, its world-class facilities, and Abu Dhabi’s ability to host international sporting competitions and international milestone events.

Geoff Berkeley of Inside the Games said: “It’s the first time I’ve been to the region but prior to coming here, I was certainly aware of all the sporting events that take place in Abu Dhabi, and the UAE. It’s undoubtedly becoming the place to be for sport. I’ve been really impressed with how everything has been run, which suggests that the city is prepared to host any type of event.