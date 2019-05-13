Elite Academy win Sharjah volleyball

Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Elite Volleyball Academy dominated Espera Moonves with a 3-1 win to clinch the volleyball title at the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament (RWST) late on Sunday.

Held under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS), the night clearly belonged to Elite from the start as they won 25-23, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-15 leaving the silver medal for the Espera team. Hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won the bronze medal, beating the Wildcats 3-0.

The medals and trophies to the top three teams will be presented at the closing ceremony on May 14.

Elite Volleyball Academy’s star player Tatjana Matic was thrilled with her win. “The final was tough and it was a huge challenge to maintain our focus throughout the match. Though we have won the title, we have a lot of things to learn from such a competition. The experience gained will definitely benefit us for the future,” she noted.

Elite head coach Marko Mitrovic was pleased with the progress made by his team through the competition. “The ladies showed character and mental strength against some of the best teams from the region,” Mitrovic said.