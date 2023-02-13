Front runner

History was also made in the women’s Park 2022 World Championships in Sharjah, where Brown went into her third run already knowing she had won – only to score an even better 90.83 to bring home the gold in glory.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Hiraki Kokona was an early front runner until Brown’s second effort but the Japanese skater’s 86.66 total still earned silver. Her compatriot Yosozumi Sakura, the Olympic champion, earned bronze through an 85.15 score.

Co-organized by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada, both the Street 2022 World Championships, the final of which was in Sharjah on February 5, and the Park 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both final events witnessed totally full houses in the stands.

'Feels great'

Eaton said: “The run that picked up the win felt like a miracle. I’ve never put that run down – the trick I added I’ve not done one time and I just told myself ‘this is it, this it what it takes, I’m not going to get second’. It feels great.”

Brown said: “I had a lot of fun, I’m just so stoked. I was so glad about what I did in my three runs. The best feeling was when I landed a back five because I didn’t really practice that for a bit so landing that felt really good. It’s a confidence boost for the Olympics. Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be crazy, that’s the goal – and I really want to get in for surfing as well, which makes it a bigger goal, but I’ll try my best.”