Dubai: DXBike, the cycling track in Meydan, is expanding its experiences for adrenaline lovers with the opening of Pump Track.

Managed and curated by XDubai, the biggest adventure and extreme action sports hub in the UAE, the 1,350 square metre has two tracks, which can be used for any sport on wheels, such as skateboarding, BMX racing and rollerblading. The smaller track is for children and beginners, while the bigger track is for advanced riders and will be used during competitions.

The Pump Track at DXBike has unlimited transfer lines, more than 30 rollers and seven berm turns. Bump jump, speed roll, bunny hop, moonwalk or attempt the 360-degree spin on the diverse surfaces of the track with the Dubai skyline as a backdrop.

New activity

Well-illuminated for night rides, the track is the perfect destination for sports lovers who want to try out a new activity and for those looking for a challenging session.

Visitors can rent protective gear and equipment from the XDubai shop, at the homegrown cycling store LOOP or the bicycle rental store BikeOn. Enthusiasts can relax afterwards at F&B outlets spread around the track.

DXBike continues to expand its holistic offerings for sports and wellbeing seekers with a variety of fitness concepts. Health enthusiasts can access everything from great facilities, such as Wellfit, the world-class fitness centre, to wholesome F&B concepts, including Joe & The Juice and LOOP café.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of lifestyle offerings, such as EggBun, The Juice Merchant, Flave DXB,The Barbershop and the newly opened Salt, serving the iconic original burger, as well as the healthy lettuce wrap sliders and delicious lotus Affogato.

Sports and fitness

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding DXBike’s sports and fitness offering with the opening of the XDubai Pump Track. In the last few years, DXBike has evolved into more than just a venue for cyclists, but a holistic wellness destination with a variety of F&B and sporting outlets that cater to fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts as well as neighboring communities. We look forward to welcoming riders of all abilities for a range of dynamic and thrilling activities, which they can access any time of the day and all year round.”

Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai, said: “The brand-new XDubai Pump Track is a modern version of the classic urban playground, perfect for those who seek an action-filled sports experience in the heart of the city. At XDubai, one of our key values is pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and the new Pump Track will give riders of all abilities the opportunity to challenge and test themselves to new limits. Embedded in our DNA is the expression of the city and the people who live here, which is why the Pump Track is also the perfect hub for the community of all ages to come together and connect over an active lifestyle.”