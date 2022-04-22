Abu Dhabi: As part of the celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan at Yas Marina Circuit, DuYas returns for a special Ramadan event with an exciting duathlon and run on Monday 25th April as part of the fitness communities’ TrainYas activities.
This year’s DuYas will see athletes tackle the 27.5km endurance race featuring a 5km run, a 20km cycle before closing out the celebrations with a 2.5km run to the finish line. Held on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track, athletes can compete as an individual or as a team, with prizes available for top finishers across the event.
Athletes can also enter the DuYas event in either of two categories, through the Sprint Duathlon for individuals, or the Sprint Duathlon Relay for the teams, with entry fees starting from Dh150 for the event on Monday 25th April. Registration begins from 7:30pm on Monday.
Prize money
First place finishers across the Male, Female and Teams categories can win the top prize of Dh2,500 for their success in the event, with multiple categories of entry available including across the Junior, Open, Masters and Veteran sections.
Athletes can also enter into the family friendly RunYas event, with athletes taking on the 5km or 2.5km course to join the fitness festivities at the circuit across a number of entry categories to allow runners of all ages to enjoy the celebrations.
In compliance with official local safety requirements, participants will be required to present a 96-hour negative PCR test and show their Al Hosn Green Pass for entry. Unvaccinated participants will be required to present a 48-hour negative PCR test for entry.