Dubai to host over 70 sporting events in February

Dubai Tennis Championships, UAE Tour and Ironman 70.3 to be the highlights next month

Dubai: February will be a blockbuster month for sports lovers here with Dubai hosting more than 70 events, including 20 international championships during a busy month for sports.

Organised under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the events will cater to all the different segments of Dubai’s diverse community with Ironman 70.3 Dubai (February 7) heading the list of international events alongside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (February 17-29) and the UAE Tour (February 23-29).

For cycling enthusiasts, there is the Al Salam Cycling Championship in Al Qudra on February 13, while a brand-new international mountain bike event — the Hero Dubai Desert Fascination, part of the Hero World Series — will make its debut in the hills of Hatta, on February 7. Then there will be the Dubai Women’s Tour, a UCI Women’s Elite Tour event, also making its debut, with riders covering 392km across four stages from February 17-20.

The UAE’s fitness enthusiasts, meanwhile, will celebrate Valentine’s Day in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, get their highs in the region’s most adrenalin-fuelled obstacle course race, the Dubai Desert Warrior Challenge.

There are plenty of other events to keep the community engaged starting with the Cigna Park Run (Kite Beach, February 1); Dubai Festival City, February 15), Hatta Walkathon (February 4), Dubai Desert Road Run (The Sevens, February 7), Sharaf Exchange Road Run (Meydan, February 7), DXB StarLink Cycling (Al Qudra, February 8), Etisalat Run (Dubai Parks and Resorts, February 8), Inspire Yoga (Al Marmoom Yoga Hall, February 10, February 13), Bloomberg Square Mile Relay (DIFC Gate, February 12), Dubai Cares Walk for Education (Dubai Creek Park, February 14), M1 Run 2020 (Media One Hotel, February 15), JLL Triathlon Series — Race 2 (February 15), Walk for Arthritis (Creek Park, February 21), XYoga Dubai (Kite Beach, February 21), Labour Run 6 (Sonapur, February 28), Canal Run (Dubai Canal, February 28) and the Al Marmoom Women’s Cycling Challenge (February 28, Al Qudra).

February will also see more than 1,000 sports enthusiasts from the corporate world compete for honours in 23 different sports across two days in the second edition of the Corporate Sports Championship Dubai (Feb 27 and 29).

Busy month for youngsters

The month will also see a number of events, both local and international, showcasing bright young talents in different sports. Kicking off the proceedings will be the opening heat of the Dubai Junior Regatta — at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC), on February 1.

The Regatta will be followed by the French School Football Cup (The Sevens, February 5-8), the 1st Emirates Swimming Cup Championship — Long Course (Hamdan Sports Complex, February 7-8), Under-13 Academies Cricket Championship (Institute of Applied Technology, February 8 & February 15), Du Football Champions (The Sevens, February 8, 15 & 22), Middle East Open and Junior Championships Swimming (Hamdan Sports Complex, February 13-15), Girl Gamer eSports Festival (Meydan Grandstand, February 19-22) and the Under 13 World School Games (Dubai Sports City and Hamdan Sports Complex, February 27-29).