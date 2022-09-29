On January 14 2003 Dubai will host a football match between the stars of the World Cup and Asian stars during an International Charitable Sports Festival for People of Determination around Asia. Making the announcement was none other than former Brazil World Cup captain and winner of the 1994 showpiece Dunga. He was joined by his former team mate Aldair during a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council while Rivaldo, Zico took part via video teleconferencing.
There will be many other activities during the Sports Festival organised by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC), the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Laval United Football Club in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council but top billing is the match.
Dunga said, “I offer my warmest regards to this great initiative and event to help raise awareness for people of determination. Thank you to all the organizers for hosting this special event and I look forward to being back in Dubai in January to participate in the charity match for a good cause.”
UAE pioneer
The benefits of the Festival will be for the People of Determination in Asian countries within the framework of community partnership and opening up prospects for cooperation besides promoting various initiatives for People of Determination across the continent.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “The UAE has been a pioneer since its establishment in launching and supporting charitable initiatives and attracting elite stars to participate in these events. We in the Dubai Sports Council are pleased to cooperate with the APC, Dubai Club for People of Determination and Laval United Club in this initiative, whose profits will be allocated to the People of Determination. We greatly appreciate the participation of the world’s top Brazilian football stars in this charitable initiative.”
Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee said, “This is a clear indication of the nation’s pioneering role in supporting and empowering the People of Determination worldwide. The main objective of the initiative is to provide services to the People of Determination, care for and rehabilitate them in several areas, most notably education, training, integration into society, strengthening charitable work, and launching many ideas to serve this segment of society.”