The 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will run from April 1, allowing sports fans access to six months of indoor facilities across sports including football, padel, cricket, tennis, badminton and more.
Now operating at full capacity, the seasonal indoor sports hub features 42 different courts, including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches, while cricket fans will be able to practise batting and bowling in a dedicated wicket with nets. Two padel courts will satisfy huge demand for one of the world’s fastest growing sports, while there are also two tennis courts and 18 badminton courts, as well as eight table tennis tables. Dubai Sports World will also offer two volleyball and three basketball courts.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Today, there is far greater awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership. The increased interest and engagement in sporting activities, throughout the year is reflective of this change.
“This has prompted us to extend the timeline of the Dubai Sports World calendar, running for over 23 weeks from April 1 to September 21, our longest edition yet. The initiative aims to meet the community’s need for more sporting events and provides an opportunity to practice sport and socialise, in line with our vision of promoting health, happiness and vitality of community members and enhancing opportunities for meeting and interacting with each other. Dubai Sports World has successfully attracted the most prominent UAE-based international athletes as well as those frequently visiting the country. It also offers tourists in the UAE an opportunity to pursue their sporting interests in these unique sports facilities along with various members of society”
Dubai Sports World is open daily between 8am to midnihgt (1am during Ramadan), with prices starting from just Dh20 depending on the sport and times. A series of tournaments across various sports will be announced in the coming weeks.