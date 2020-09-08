Event open to 32 players in two categories to be held on September 19 and 26

Women's Shuttle Time Championship attracted good participation from Emirati players. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) will host a badminton tournament for ladies, which will take place at Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 19 and 26.

The Women’s Shuttle Time Championship will feature Emirati and expat shuttlers competing in separate categories with draws of 32 in each category. Registration for the tournament is now open through the Dubai Sports Council’s official website (Women’s Badminton Championship 2020), and entries will close once the cut-off of 32 players in each category has been achieved.

The tournament will bring down the curtains on the Women’s Shuttle Time Programme that started in August and has helped attract and train a number of Emirati and expatriate ladies in the sport.

“The Women’s Shuttle Time Championship is a culmination of the Women’s Shuttle Time Programme that was launched by the council to train women in badminton, which has become one of the most popular sports in Dubai with a growing number of practitioners of different nationalities,” Fouzeya Faridoon, Manager of DSC’s Women’s Sports Development section and Women’s Sports Committee, said.

“The aim of this tournament is to give participants of the programme an opportunity to test their skills in a competitive atmosphere and, at the same time, motivate and encourage, and support them as they continue their development programme,” shevent added.

Faridoon then went on to add how the initiative falls in line with the government thinking. “The Dubai Sports Council is always keen to support and develop women’s sports by organising tournaments, training courses and workshops. Indeed, we have been able to achieve a lot of success in this field and the number of women practicing sports keeps increasing,” she noted.