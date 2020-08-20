The Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the two parties cooperate in sports events to ensure the safety and health of participants. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see the two parties cooperate in sports events to ensure the safety and health of participants.

The MoU, which is for three years with a provision to extend, was signed at the DSC headquarters by Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council, and Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director, DCAS, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council.

The aim of the MoU is to further strengthen the cooperation between the two parties as they work together to achieve their common goal of ensuring the safety and health of participants in sports events organised by the DSC, by providing world-leading ambulance services and by spreading awareness about health and best practices in Dubai’s sports institutions and among participants in sporting events.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Hareb said: “Before anything else, I would like to congratulate Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services for their exceptional service during the COVID-19 crisis. They were at the forefront of Dubai’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic and did an incredible job in bringing the spread of the virus under control, alongside other government entities.

“We salute their selfless service to the community and nation, and, as a small token of our appreciation, we have issued medals that pay homage to their efforts alongside that of Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Health Authority.

“The vision of Dubai Sports Council is to build a distinguished and happy sports community, and this MoU comes within the framework of that vision. Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services have had a long relationship, with our common aim being to serve the community and nation. They have been one of our main strategic partners and we are proud to further strengthen our relationship with this MoU. The goals of Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services are aligned with the vision of our wise leadership, and we will continue to work together to spread the message of health and safety, and to encourage the community to embrace sports and a healthy lifestyle.”

Al Drai said: “The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services is always keen to be present at and provide support for sports events organised by Dubai Sports Council. We have a specialised cadre, and modern and innovative means to provide care and support for participants in various sporting events, whether community, local or top international tournament.

“We consider the safety of participants as part of our professional responsibility, and as part of our national responsibility towards events bearing the name of Dubai. Our relationship with sports, of course, is not just limited to providing ambulance support for sports events. We follow our wise leadership, who have repeatedly emphasised on the importance of embracing sports and physical activity as part of your daily lifestyle. So we Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services teams competing in different sports events, and we are also working to organise sports events for our staff.”