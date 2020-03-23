Saeed Hareb: Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council have, in collaboration with New Age Fitness (a subsidy of Al Ahli Holding Group), have announced the launch of a digital platform for distance fitness training. This is part of their endeavour to encourage residents of the UAE to lead a physically active lifestyle and stay in line with the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to confront the spread of coronavirus.

The platform provides fitness training service via live video streaming on the internet, which enables users to resume their daily fitness training in privacy at homes without going into public space.

Launching the initiative, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are really pleased to announce this very important initiative for the community in collaboration with New Age Fitness. Exercising and staying fit has become even more important now given everything that is happening around the world.

“It is my humble request to everyone to please be safe, be responsible, and to respect and follow all the precautionary safety measures recommended by the government and the health authorities. But also make sure you keep exercising because a healthy body means a strong immune system.

“Exercising will strengthen your immune system and a strong immune system is your best defence against illness. So please make use of this initiative and stay fit, and stay safe.”