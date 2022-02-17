Dubai: Dubai Sports Council received a delegation of the UAE Athletics Federation and discussed the new strategic plan for the development of athletics in the UAE.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, met the visiting delegation, which was headed by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Murr, the President of UAE Athletics Federation, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.
The visiting UAE Athletics Federation delegation also included Board Members Suhail Al Kaabi, Rashid Nasser Al Ali and Faisal Al Khamiri.
Hareb said Dubai Sports Council is keen to cooperate with all sports entities and national federations to enhance the status of sports in the country and contribute to its development at all levels, based on the support of the country’s wise leadership for the sports sector.
He said: “The country has all the capabilities and infrastructure that can be invested in creating champions. We have a good and continuous pool of talent, who, with support and guidance, have the ability to shine on every competitive stage.
Strategic goals
“Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Athletics Federation have a common goal and we are united in our vision. We are optimistic about the clear strategic plan of our partners in the UAE Athletics Federation, and will provide every possible support to make their efforts a success.”
On his part, Mohammed Al Murr said: “We thank the Dubai Sports Council for their hospitality as well as their great enthusiasm and support for our strategic plan. We will work – alongside all our partners and associates - to make a change and achieve our strategic goals.”
During the meeting, elements of the Athletics Federation’s strategic plan, that are in sync with UAE’s national agenda, were discussed. The Federation presented the elements and mechanisms for implementing the plan, which is built on several pillars, including achieving the vision of UAE’s wise leadership.