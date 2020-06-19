Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in association with Beyond Riyada, will be organising a Dubai Sports Academy online forum on Saturday to discuss the concerns within sports arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New rules, regulations and requirements will be presented and shared with academies, parents and other attendees. The event is aimed to deliver overall help and assistance in their return to training and playing outdoors while following the new directives from the DSC authorities to keep children safe.

The DSC forum is on Saturday. Image Credit: DSC

Led by keynote speaker, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the DSC, the forum will see four panel discussion sessions touching on key topics with parents, coaches, athletes and academies under one platform.

There will also be a kids’ panel, allowing children to voice their opinions on why they chose to play sports and why some of them choose not to. All the panels will be moderated by radio host Kris Fade.

Virtual rooms, featuring over 30 academies, will be open to attendees post the keynote speaker and panellists and will focus on helping the children stay active during these times, be it indoors or outdoors.

Academies will be allowed to present and promote themselves via a virtual online platform for 10 minutes during the Sports Sampling session. There will be an abundance of possibilities including, announcements, special offers, chat, and interactive question and answer sessions, polls, workshops, and trivia challenges, not forgetting digital goody bags.

Saturday’s forum is an attempt to provide a platform for parents who are eager to get their children back into sports and exercises, while also allowing academies to showcase what they have to offer and how they plan on proceeding responsibly.