Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the 5th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is scheduled to take place on October 02.
The Dubai Women’s Triathlon is oganised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with hosts Dubai Ladies Club, and the event is open to ladies of all nationalities aged 15 and above.
Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Standard course (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).
The swim leg of the triathlon will take place at the Dubai Ladies Club, in the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, while flat and fast bike route will take participants along the Jumeirah Beach Road, while the run will take place along the Dubai Canal, offering participants some of the most iconic views in Dubai.
Complete privacy
The Organising Committee has invited ladies of all age and nationalities to participate in the Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is a unique opportunity for them to experience the thrills of competition and challenge the limits of their physical endurance in complete privacy.
The organisers have assured participants of complete privacy and freedom to compete in an atmosphere that confirms to the customs and traditions in the UAE.
The Dubai Women’s Triathlon was the first ladies-only event of its kind in the Middle East when it launched in 2017, and it has witnessed an impressive year-on-year growth since, thanks to the unwavering support it has received from both participants and the authorities.
When: Sunday, October 02, 2022
Where: Dubai Ladies Club
Registration: www.dubaisc.ae
CATEGORIES
Super Sprint: 400m swim, 10km cycling, 2.5km run
Sprint: 750m swim, 20km cycling, 5km run
Olympic Distance: 1.5km swim, 40km cycling, 10km run