May 15’s virtual race to be preceeded by three weks of training under expert supervision

Ramadan 5K Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has once again tied up with Asics Middle East, the 5:30 Run club and Sun & Sand Sports to launch the Ramadan 5K Challenge.

The brand-new initiative has come to fruition following the success of their ‘Marathon at Home’ held last month that was won by Iran-based athletes Mona Tabriz and Morteza Naseri.

The Ramadan 5K Challenge is a virtual race that gives members of the community access to a free training plan that involves 11 live training sessions across three weeks led by expert coaches, and the finale for the participants will be a virtual 5km Run on May 15.

The Ramadan 5K Challenge is open to citizens or residents of UAE aged 16 and above, and registration can be done through the website runandwin.ae/ramadan5kchallenge.

The challenge has been created with every member of the community in mind, especially those who are not regular fitness enthusiasts, with the main focus of motivating them to workout without leaving home and staying in shape.

After registering, participants will get access to a 21-day training plan, which includes body conditioning sessions and even yoga, to follow at home and as well as access to live training sessions with expert coaches for extra motivation.

All live sessions will be livestreamed through Zoom, so all participants will need to download the videoconferencing app on their smart gadgets and link their Zoom account to their Challenge Profile on the Ramadan 5K Challenge website.

To facilitate organisers, the DSC has launched a special segment for registering virtual events on their website, www.dubaisc.ae. They have also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers.