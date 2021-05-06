Dubai: Dubai Sports Council and the organisers have announced the dates for next year’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.
Organised by DSC in association with FittGroup, the race will take place from February 8 to 11, 2022, across different desert locations and feature a number of stages, including a 24-hour non-stop challenge that will test the participants’ endurance and resolve.
Speaking about the event, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGroup, said: “This exciting new race in the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon series will offer runners an opportunity to challenge themselves both physically and mentally. It will be a tough endurance race over a number of different desert terrains, each chosen to offer not only a challenge for the runners but also highlighting the beauty of Dubai’s desert heritage.”
Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top three in each race category, and all participants will receive finisher medals.
Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread across more than 40 hectares that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian oryx, gazelles, foxes and wildcats.