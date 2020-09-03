Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) will be hosting their Dubai Sports Community Clubs’ Tournament at the in Dubai World Trade Centre’s Dubai Sports World from September 4-11.
So far, the tournament has attracted participation from 14 social clubs and communities within Dubai; including India Club, Pakistani Club, Jordanian Social Club, Sudanese Social Club, Egyptian Social Club, Filipino Social Club, the Lebanese Community, the Syrian Community, the Nepalese Community, the Sri Lankan Community, the American Community, the Indonesian Community, the Yemeni Community and the Chinese Community.
The tournament will be held for both men and women competing in four sports, namely badminton, basketball, football and cricket.
The multi-sport event has been targeted to activate partnership between the DSC and community-level clubs within Dubai to boost social relations among residents and sports bodies.
“The DSC is keen to enhance diversity in the organising of sports events in order to provide unique opportunities for sports fans of multi-nationalities, who reside in Dubai, to participate and follow up various sports competitions. This tournament attains the DSC’s vision of ‘Creating Distinctive and Happy Sports Community’,” Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Events Department, said.
“The DSC runs its works as per a well-planned strategy that conforms to the Dubai Government Plan. The council supports the organising of sports events, aiming to popularise the culture of the exercise of sport and physical activity among all classes of society and to make sport as a lifestyle,” he added.
“We have been joining a fruitful long-standing partnership with DSC through the last decade. Our Dubai Sports World each year paves the way for our youth to boost sports talents and attain excellence. Dubai Sports World in fact plays a vital role in encouraging individuals to participate in social and sports activities and to join sports training safely,” Maher Julfar, the Vice CEO of Venue Services Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said.