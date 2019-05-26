Dubai: Dubai clubs across various sports disciplines, functioning under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), won a total of 48 individual and team titles at the senior level in the 2018-2019 season.

The success of the Dubai clubs is a reflection of the approach and support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as his emphasis on achieving top position in all fields and also the patronage and leadership of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The end-of-season report on the performance of Dubai clubs revealed they had won 70 per cent of the titles on offer in the season despite stiff competition from clubs of other emirates. The Dubai clubs won 24 titles in individual sports and 12 titles in team sport outside football, and seven titles in other sports like chess. The clubs did well in football as well, winning five of the six tournaments.