Dubai: Former world champions Arif Al Zafein and Nader Bin Hindi brought in their Dubai Police boat in third place to snatch the top position from Team Abu Dhabi’s defending world champions Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansouri in Race Two of the Grand Prix of Shanghai — Round Two on the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship — on Saturday.

The second race of the three-race series was won by Maritimo’s Tom Barry-Cotter and Ross Willaton followed by Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Tayer and Majid Al Mansouri, while Dubai Police took the third podium spot to go to the top of the overall standings with 117 points — a mere two points off defending champions Torrente and Al Mansouri. Maritimo’s win on Saturday moved the Australians into third overall with 95 points followed by the second Team Abu Dhabi boat of Rashid Al Tayer and Majid Al Mansouri in fourth (90 points) and 222 Offshore in fifth (51).

Former world champions Al Zafein and Bin Hindi could have completed the race in a much better position, but for a small issue with the trim of the boat that stopped them from going full pace. Also unexpected was bad luck for the reigning world champions Torrente and Al Mansouri as they looked lacked pace due to a problem with a coil.

The third and final race of the Grand Prix of Shanghai will be held on Sunday with the top five teams eager to get some vital points to consolidate their positions heading into the final round in Dubai early next month. The Team Abu Dhabi duo were further plagued after the checkered flag when the commissioners sanctioned them for missing a turn buoy during the race pushing them down into sixth place.

Results of Race Two at the Grand Prix of Shanghai, on Saturday: 1. Maritimo; 2. Abu Dhabi 5; 3. Dubai Police; 4. HPI Racing Team; 5. Swecat Racing; 6. Abu Dhabi 4; 7. Kuwait; 8. 222 Offshore; 9. De Mitri; 10. New Star Racing; 11. Videx; 12. Consul Brokers.