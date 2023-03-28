Dubai: The Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament, the biggest of its kind, successfully concluded with 3,000 male and female players of various ages and multi-nationalities participating.

The Tournament took place at Dubai Sports City’s stadiums, and it was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the UAE Football Association / Delta Sports Events Co., the operational partner of the event / Inspiratus Co., the Tournament’s host.

Winning teams in the various categories of the Tournament along with players who gained individual titles were honoured by Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. in DSC / Mr. Omar Al-Nairodi, the CEO of Technical Affairs & National Teams Sector in the UAE Football Association.

First division title

In U 18 category, Fursan Ispania won the first division’s title, while the Blue Star gained 1st place in second division’s competition.

In U 16 category, the City Club won the first division’s title, while La Liga Team secured 1st place in second division’s competition and Icons Team came 1st in third division’s competition. Fursan Spania won 1st place in the competitions of the U 16 Cup.

In U 14 category, Spania won the first division’s title, while the CFFA secured 1st place in second division and Juventus came 1st in third division. The Arabian Strikers gained 1st place in the Competitions of the U 14 Cup.

In U 12 category, The Reds Team won the first division’s title, while the United FC secured 1st place in second division’s competition and Talented Team came 1st in third division. The Empire got 1st place in the competitions of the U 12 Cup.

In U 10 category, the Talented Team won the first division’s title, while CFFA secured 1st place in second division and the Golden Star came 1st in third division. The United FC won 1st place in the competitions of the U 10 Cup.

In U 9 category, Shabab Al-Ahli won the first division’s title, while ISM secured 1st place in second division and Al-Wasl came 1st in the competitions of the U 9 Cup.

In U 8 category, the La Liga White won the first division’s title, while Foxes Team secured 1st place in second division and Al-Nasr came 1st in the competitions of the U 8 Cup.

In girls’ competitions, the Empire won 1st places in U 14 & U 16 categories, while IFC secured 2nd place in U 16 category and Alians came 2nd in U 14 competition.

Private academies

The tournament featured 150 teams, 42 governmental and private football academies, who competed in 1,200 matches throughout 20 weeks in eight different age groups; these were: U 7, U 8, U 9, U 10, U 12, U 14, U 16 & U 18 categories for both genders.

Matches were managed by 40 referees and watched by more than 20 thousand fans, including players’ families, scouts and other respective bodies in the academies sector. Best teams, players & goalkeepers were honored by the end of the Tournament.

Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament is a continuation for DSC Football Academies Championship, which was launched in 2017 and attained remarkable success throughout five years, based on the proper official directives to attract & boost technical levels of the sports talents.