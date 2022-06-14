Dubai: Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is celebrating its successful bid to host the SB20 World Championships in February 2024. The event is expected to attract 60+ entries among the best SB20 sailors around the world, including in the Middle East. It will feature five days of competitive racing in outstanding local sailing conditions with great facilities and social events organised by DOSC.

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club and the SB20 Class in the UAE would like to thank all the members of the SB20 World Council for their recognition of the passion, enthusiasm and professionalism of the UAE’s bid.

The event will be hosted on the 50th anniversary of DOSC’s founding in 1974. DOSC has been the home of the UAE SB20 fleet for the past 15 years, which is now the largest one-design keelboat class in the Middle East. In addition, the Club hosts other international, regional, and local events, including Dubai Duty Free Sailing Regatta, Aramex Dubai Muscat Offshore Sailing Race, and most recently, the AIRBUS Race Week.

February event

DOSC and its supporting partners are committed to facilitating logistics so that as many nations as possible can attend the SB20 World Championships 2024 in Dubai in February.

Simon Reeves, the Commodore of Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, commented, “We are delighted and proud to confirm that DOSC will be hosting the SB20 World Championships in February 2024. This is the first time that this event will be held in the Middle East, providing a good opportunity to attract existing and new SB20 teams from this region. Dubai offers reliable winds, low tidal flows and calm seas, providing optimal racing conditions. Furthermore, the races will be held in front of DOSC, close to the Nessnass Beach, giving direct access to the race area. There will be a great view of the competition from the shoreline for spectators too. Set against this backdrop of Dubai’s golden coastline, the event is sure to deliver action and excitement. We cannot wait to get started!”

In addition, Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Harib, CEO of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) stated that, “DIMC, the entity responsible for organising watersports events in the Emirate of Dubai, is pleased to provide its full support for this event to host the SB20 World Sailing Championship in 2024 in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council and organised by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.”

Mr. Harib also emphasized that the UAE has a proven track record and a long history of successfully hosting modern sailing world championships and competitions. Watersports fans still remember DIMC hosting the World Modern Sailing Championship in 1998, which qualified the winner to compete in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. DIMC also hosted the Louis Vuitton–Dubai Grand Prix in 2010 and the Al Maktoum Modern Sailing Championships.

Successful events

DIMC’s CEO added that the upcoming SB20 event would be the first time the World Championship will be in the Middle East. It joins a list of successful events that will help Dubai become a leading global centre for watersports, along with the SailGP, which will be in Dubai in November 2022. These events follow Dubai’s success in organising and hosting the Moth World Championship, and other watersports global events, including the Powerboat World Championships, Jetski World Championships and Dubai Kitesurfing Championship. The UAE is also famous as a previous Volvo Ocean Race stopover and for winning the race in 2014.