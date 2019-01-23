Dubai: The Dubai Marathon, which is staging its 20th edition, has proved its critics wrong, according to Event Director Peter Connerton.
Speaking to Gulf News, Connerton said: “It feels great when we look back. From 120 people running [in the first race], we have come a long way. People told me two decades ago that you will never have a fast marathon or even the best in the world running here. When you look back today, we just have got such consistency.”
Connerton is not bothered over a world record not happening here. “It is not about world records, how many times have the world record been broken? We want more athletes running faster and longer. We have got the course record broken like nowhere else and the runners are spreading the good news around the world. This is promoting Dubai due to the consistency in producing good timings. To hear our event’s name mentioned by athletes as their personal best [time] is special.”
Connerton is happy that Dubai Marathon is in world’s sporting map. “Like cricket in Sharjah and Dubai, our marathon has put Dubai and the event in the world map. The event has assisted in promoting this city and the sport. It is hard to believe what we have achieved in the last 20 years,” he added.