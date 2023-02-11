Dubai: The Dubai Marathon gets underway on Sunday (February 12) with the masses set to start together with the elite athletes at 6am, the 10km runners off at 8am and the 4km Fun Runners at 11am.
The RTA Dubai Metro will open from 4am to provide complimentary transport to and from the venue for runners who can show their registered run number, while the host venue – Expo City Dubai – is advising those traveling by road to head for its Mobility and Opportunity car parking areas.
Today (February 11) is the final day for registration through the website dubaimarathon.org with run number collection ending tonight at the adidas store in Dubai Mall.
Al Wasl Dome
This morning, many of the elites took the chance to find their feet at the stunning Al Wasl Dome where the Dubai Marathon will end after being followed all the way by a host of TV cameras, whose broadcast will be across free-to-air terrestrial and satellite channels such as Dubai Sports Channel, which spans the entire Middle East and North Africa.
Live-stream coverage will also be available on the Huya platform – China’s most popular streaming platform with 86 million average monthly users – while the Dubai Marathon YouTube channel will host the stream of the world feed with top commentators Tim Hutchings and Pat Butcher.
The broadcast will also be syndicated across various specialist running sites and social media channels, including the full Fortius Media Network and Athletics Weekly.
China interest
“We are delighted to work with Dubai Sports Channel as our host broadcaster and H&A Media to produce and distribute the World Feed,” said Dubai Marathon Race Director Peter Connerton.
“With interest from China and with Chinese commentary provided, the Dubai Marathon continues to grow as a global marathon, and we are excited to have our broadcast available to watch in all markets.”
For marathon runners, the 42.195km race will begin at 6am with athletes of all abilities starting at the same time as the world’s elite distance specialists, while the 10km Road Race and 4km Fun Run will have their starting gun at 8am and 11am respectively.