Dubai: Dubai’s first Green Run was held today and it encouraged participants to bring items for recycling and adopt a more environmentally sustainable lifestyle.
The 3KM and 5KM fun event included participants walking and running, all wearing dedicated event T shirts made from recycled materials. Winners received sustainable gifts from sponsors and awards were given to organisations for best ‘green’ initiative and best ‘green’ message.
Ruth Dickinson Event Director extended her appreciation and thanks to everyone who supported the first Dubai Investments Green Run. “We would like to thank everyone who supported the Dubai Investments Green Run, which was a huge success. The encouragement we have received across the community, from authorities, corporate entities and private individuals has been indicative of the importance that people place on sustainability and environmental issues. We are delighted that Dubai’s first Green Run was so broadly supported and look forward to staging the event again next year.”
Smart Dubai
As part of the event, participants were encouraged to bring their own re- usable, refillable water bottles that could be filled at the water stations. A recycling facility provided by Dulsco allowed participants to drop off household items, including electronics.
Dubai Investments Green Run supports the Smart Dubai initiatives founded on the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a green economy.