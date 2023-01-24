Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC) launched the Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8 for the sports season 2022 – 2023, which is organized by Dubai clubs football companies in collaboration with DSC. It is part of its strategy to support the sports talents programme and to boost grassroots and juniors’ technical level based on FIFA’s instructions to implement the best world practices to enhance grassroots football.
Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8 is organized in four stages (Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli & Hatta). The first stage was held at Hatta Club with participation of 150 players from Dubai’s four sports clubs, who joined various sports, entertainment and cultural activities as part of this festival.
Participating teams were classified into four groups. Each group plays four football matches at the different stadiums and after each match the teams participate in entertaining & cultural activities, comprising various sports competitions such as ball shooting, footvolley, running, tug of war in addition to awareness lectures and cultural competitions.
Second stage
The festival was held in the presence of Hatta Club’s Board of Directors besides a large numbers of parents.
The second stage of the festival is scheduled on Saturday 4th February at Al Wasl Club, while the third stage will take place Saturday 25th February at Al Nasr Club and the fourth stage will be held on Saturday 4th March at Shabab Al Ahli Club.
The festival is organized to provide technical support for football companies to develop grassroots programmes system, and make Dubai clubs attractive for grassroots as well as providing enough time for promising players to learn and enjoy football and boost skills through matches.
DSC is keen to organize the various stages of the festival in Dubai clubs in order to enhance relations among clubs and motivate them to attain excellence whilst aiming to achieve several technical, social and organizational goals simultaneously.