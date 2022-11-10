Dubai Esports Festival 2022 kicks off at Expo City Dubai

Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated on Wednesday by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The 12-day DEF 2022 is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in e-sports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME; Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE); Chenfan Wang, Vice President, General Manager of Global Business at VSPN; and Ibrahim Al Mayahi Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Brand and Marketing Communications at du.

Al Olama said that the UAE had consolidated its status as a leading global destination for new concepts and a champion of innovation. The UAE continues attracting international talent to analyse technology trends and opportunities to accelerate change to design a better future.

Al Olama said that DEF 2022 would see the highest number of leading adult gamers convening in one place this year, underscoring the UAE and Dubai’s status as the most competitive gaming destination. The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing esports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders. DEF 2022 is the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation.

The dignitaries toured the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, the venue of DEF 2022, which opened to the public from 9 to 20 November. The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for e-sports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Initiate Summit

Held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event’s Knowledge Partner, the Initiate Summit is taking place on 9 and 10 November. With more than 1,000 registrations, the incredibly successful first edition showcases Dubai’s appetite for growth in esports. Participants at the two-day event will hear from 60 industry and esports thought leaders.

The Initiate Summit highlights Dubai’s role in championing the creative industry, including esports, through various incentives for international talent and organisations in the emirate. In addition, industry trends will be discussed, including emerging technologies, mobile gaming, investment opportunities, consumer behaviour, gamification and tournament organisation, among other current topics. Gaming developers and publishers, esports organisation founders, solution providers, as well as marketers and members of the gaming media, will make up the Initiate Summit’s impressive line-up of speakers.

DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation. The Festival will bring together international gaming celebrities, industry leaders, developers, creatives and artists and feature an exciting line-up of live events and activations, concerts and competitions, including the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo, PopConME, Initiate Summit, Wegz live in concert, regional tournaments and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash, as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.