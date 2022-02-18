Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championships semi-final against Victoria Kudermetova on Friday evening with a right adductor injury.
The Czech qualifier was expected to take to the court around 7pm on Friday, but news emerged that she was forced to withdraw with the injury. Russia’s Kudermetova will face the winner of the other semi between Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko in the singles final.
“The injury, it started a few days ago and I’ve played so many matches here which has aggravated it," Vondrousova said. "I’m really sad to leave the tournament this way but I’ve still enjoyed a great week and proud of how I’ve played. I will travel to Doha and see how the injury is. I’ve played six amazing matches this week having come through qualifying and proud of my performances so it’s unfortunate this has happened. Health is the priority for me.”