Dubai Kartdrome will be buzzing with action soon with new features. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Dubai Autodrome and Dubai Kartdrome have used most of the lockdown period to develop new activities for the speed-loving public with an eye for more enjoyment and safety in the coming months.

In accordance with the latest government health and safety measures, officials at both venues have been busy designing enhanced customer journeys for the new motorsport activities, which include online-only booking, customer flow-paths that ensure guests do not cross paths during the activity journey, signage and floor markings to maintain social distance, disposable gloves and balaclavas, hand sanitiser stations, temperature check stations, helmets that have been sterilised using medical-grade UV-sanitising equipment and race suits that are continuously laundry-sanitised.

The cleaned and disinfected helmets and race suits are wrapped in plastic exclusively for each guest, ensuring that they are receiving fresh race gear for their experience.

Dubai Kartdrome has led the way by offering special practice sessions for kart owners on the Outdoor Circuit in May, and now has introduced New World Karting, a safe new karting activity for all guests, aged between 13 to 59 years, to book online in advance.

The Dubai Kartdrome Indoor Circuit is expected to be opening in the coming weeks for ages from seven to 59 years, to provide a welcome relief from the Dubai heat, once government directives allow.

The main race circuit is also open to the public and Dubai Autodrome has created Drive-Thru Car Track Days, a complete contact-free journey for drivers to bring their own cars and drive on the race circuit. The whole process is designed to be safe and stress-free by allowing drivers to stay in their cars from beginning to end of the track activities.

More exciting activities are planned for the coming months, including Track Days for Motorcycles, Roll Racing DXB, Driving Experiences and the Sodi World Series (SWS) karting sprint races.