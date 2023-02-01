Sustainability-focused initiatives

“The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2023 the ‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to implementing sustainability-focused initiatives that seek to ensure a better tomorrow for future generations,” Sheikh Mansoor said. “In line with the directives of the UAE President, we remain committed to promoting sustainability in the sports sector.”

Sheikh Mansoor added that 2023 will see the launch of several initiatives that will enhance the performance of the sector and its contribution to the city’s GDP. These initiatives will also reinforce Dubai’s status as a key destination for global sporting events, tournaments and training camps. The year 2023 will build on the success of 2022, which saw the launch of several global tournaments including the Dubai Super Cup and the World Tennis League,” he said.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah in action against Olympique Lyon's Malo Gusto during the Dubai Super Cup Al Maktoum Stadium in December. The Super Cup is one of the new additions to Dubai sports calendar. Image Credit: Reuters

During the meeting, the DSC Chairman also issued directives to increase the number of sports events held annually in Dubai to 500. Progressively, this will be increased to 1,000 events annually, as per the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Key objectives

“The new 2023-2033 strategy announced by the Council will seek to enhance the role of the sports sector in realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The strategy will also contribute to raising Dubai’s profile as a global sporting destination and a hub for attracting talent,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

“The key objectives of the strategy include raising the contribution of the sports sector to Dubai’s GDP from 2 per cent to 4 per cent annually, organising 3,000 local, regional and international events and hosting 1,000 international training camps. The strategy also aims to increase the percentage of sporting events hosted in partnership with the private sector to 90 per cent,” he added.

Sheikh Mansoor also issued directives to develop incentives for promoting sports in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). He also issued directives to launch an award for recognising schools that have implemented measures to enhance the health and well-being of students through sports.