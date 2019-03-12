Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) team clinched the Boys’ Under-18 crown in the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) Football Academies Championship, defeating Barca Academy Dubai 4-1 in their final game to finish their campaign in style with an all-win record.

The win took du LaLiga HPC’s tally to 33 points from 11 games and they finished five points clear of City FC, who had one loss and a draw in their 11 matches. Al Nujoom were third with 25 points from eight wins, two defeats and a draw.

The other age categories have one more week to play in the Championship, which ends on March 16.

In last weekend’s U16 games, Al Wasl Club tied with Go Pro Academy 2-2, while du LaLiga HPC maintained their position at the top of Group A with a win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

In the U14 Division, Barca Academy Guardiola defeated City FC 3-2, while FSC Foxes had to work hard for a close 1-0 win over Go Pro Academy. Al Wasl, however, had it easy, cruising to a 6—1 win over La Liga Academy Villareal.