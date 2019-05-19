Zayed Bin Waleed playing against Malaga CF for du LaLiga HPC Image Credit:

Dubai: The Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) announced on Sunday that one of its players, Zayed Bin Waleed, has signed a professional contract with India Super League giants, Kerala Blasters FC.

Bin Waleed is the latest HPC player to be awarded a professional football contract.

With this new announcement, 11 HPC players have now been awarded professional football contracts with regional and local clubs including Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Al Nasr, Al Ain and Nejmeh Club in Lebanon.

A star player for the Du La Liga HPC Under 18 Team in the UAE, Zayed underwent extensive training over the last two years at the HPC led by La Liga’s Uefa Pro-certified coaches.

The training that Zayed, alongside the entire squad, receive at HPC is at the same standard as that received by youth players at La Liga clubs in Spain.

The announcement follows last month’s news that two HPC players have been awarded trials by La Liga’s Levante UD.

Midfielder Barbod Mazloumian and defender Jade Sultan conducted trials at Levante in Valencia in April, reflecting Du and La Liga’s commitment to providing top UAE talent with the experience of being part of a La Liga club.