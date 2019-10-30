Dubai: Drydocks World Dubai brushed aside Solas Marine by a solitary goal to clinch the inaugural Maritime Premier Football League that concluded in Dubai, earlier this week. With both teams evenly matched, it was Gezahegn Lemma’s extra-time goal that sealed a deserving win for Drydocks Dubai World.
Organised by Fit On Click Sports in coordination with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the tournament attracted 12 teams from the marine industry from across the UAE. Seth Lamptey Benzinho won the Golden Boot of the Tournament award.