Dubai: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, in association with the UAE Polo Federation, announced the participation of nine teams for the Lan To Capital Polo Federation Cup at a media briefing and tournament draw. Coinciding with the launch of the global brand entity Lan To Capital in Dubai, the polo matches will be held from the 4th to the 14th of January 2023.

The live draw was held in the esteemed presence of Mohammed Khalid Abdulghaffar Hussain, General Secretary of UAE Polo Federation, Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at UAE Polo Federation, Lan Tschirky, CEO and Founder of Lan To Capital, and Jan Azam, Polo Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

The nine teams confirmed to compete in the tournament to win the coveted Cup include the UAE Polo team, Bindrai Polo team, Lan To Capital Polo team, Tahra Polo team, AM Polo team, Ankora Polo team, Abu Dhabi Polo team, Ghantoot Polo team, and Lamar Polo team.

Household name

Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club said, “Polo season offers our patrons the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and watch an action-packed match while enjoying a sumptuous meal. Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is a household name in Dubai for local and International polo matches, show jumping, dressage and high profile equestrian events. We thank the UAE Polo Federation for the trust and confidence in our facilities and our support services. It is indeed a great way to jumpstart 2023.”

Mohammed Khalid Abdulghaffar Hussain, General Secretary of UAE Polo Federation, “We are grateful for the commitment of the government bodies and patrons of polo who have worked tirelessly to make Dubai a well-known polo destination over the last few decades. We are proud to host the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2023 at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club which brings together players, spectators, local residents and enthusiasts from around the world.”

Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at UAE Polo Federation said, “This year’s polo season will see a number of matches to keep enthusiasts engaged from 4th to 14th January 2023. We are delighted to have nine teams competing this season and we are confident that Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, as a leading polo destination in the country, is an ideal venue to unite the local teams and create a vibrant polo community.”

Lan Tschirky, CEO and Founder, Lan To Capital said, “When it comes to polo in Dubai, we think of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club as the home of this energetic sport that has nurtured many local and international equestrian talents. My brands Lan To Capital, Lan Health, and Lan Space venturing into UAE has a similar energy hence we are excited to be part of this tournament. Our vision is to form strong bonds through such sports events that are also social in nature and helps build long term bonds with the community.”

Great shape

Jan Azam, Polo Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added, “We are geared up for another great polo season. Our horses are in great shape and the venue is ready to welcome polo enthusiasts from all over the country to enjoy our world-class facilities that has seen many tournaments in the past and created memorable moments for those on the field and the spectators.”