Dubai: The DP World Women’s Cycling Challenge is back for its third year. It’s the region’s only cycle race dedicated to women and will take place on October 8 on the Al Qudra cycling track inside the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.
Held under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council Women’s Sports Committee, supported by RTA, Dubai Police and the UAE Cycling Federation as well as all the leading cycling clubs and teams, the DP World Women’s Cycling Challenge has grown each year. The organisers are expecting an even bigger event this year with more women taking part from across the UAE and the region.
The participants are from all walks of life and a cross section of the community, including riders of all levels of experience, from seasoned racers to enthusiastic recreational cyclists.
Competitive event
Teams include, cycling clubs, sports teams, government entities including Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, RTA and Dubai Municipality corporate organisations and education establishments.
The Challenge offers two distances; 40km and 70km and participants can register either as individuals or teams. It’s a fun as well as competitive event with the routes taking riders through Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve on the dedicated cycle track.
Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration — People Department, DP World UAE commented: “At DP World we aim to create a better future for all through trade. Wherever we operate, our sustainability strategy has people, communities and the environment at its heart. So, we are proud to be the official sponsor of the Cycling Challenge to enhance the health and well-being of the women in our emirate through all levels of sports.”