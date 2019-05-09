Image Credit: Organiser

Dubai: The DP World Tour Championship will play a key role in the European Tour’s drive for inclusivity after being named as one of two key Rolex Series events that will feature tournaments for Golfers with Determination running concurrently with them on this year’s schedule.

In conjunction with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) — which oversees the new World Rankings for Golfers with Disability — the 36-hole EDGA Dubai Finale will be played during the second and third rounds of the season-ending grand finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, while the 36-hole EDGA Scottish Open will be played over the weekend of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The initiative is another example of event organisers and stakeholders in the UAE embracing The Year of Tolerance.

“The essence of our business is smarter trade to help build a better future for everyone. In golf, that means playing our part in opening up the sport to people of all ages, backgrounds, gender and ability,” said Daniel Van Otterdijk, Senior Vice-President, DP World Group Corporate Communications.