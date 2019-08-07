DP World had been one of the biggest benefactors of golf in Dubai, including hosting the European Tour finale. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Global ports and logistics giant DP World has said it will continue its partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as part of plans move to support the growth of golf by investing in grassroots talent development.

The announcement signals the fourth year that funding from DP World has been used by the EGF to open up golf to new audiences. Through DP World’s global partnership with the European Tour, investment has been channelled into a number of EGF programmes.

The latest partnership paves the way for aspiring youngsters to become future international stars, bolstering the elite game, officials said.

Underpinning this is an innovation that started over 18 months ago with Ministry of Education (MoE), which has engaged 6,000 schoolchildren with orientation and golf tasters with 22 different schools at eight different local golf clubs, across five emirates. In addition, weekly sessions now provide over 300 aspiring young golfers with ongoing training and coaching.

“One of the main objectives of our golf platform is to encourage people from all over the country to get involved in the game. We want to continue to inspire people, through both the DP World Tour Championship and these grassroots initiatives, to become more mindful of their own health and wellness” Daniel Van Otterdijk, senior vice-president of group communications at DP World, in a press release.