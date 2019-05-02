Frankfurt: UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff secured another podium finish at Eschborn-Frankfurt, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be a fifth successive victory for the sprinter.

A breakaway ruled the early hours of the race, but were eventually caught by the ferocious pace of the chasing group in the final kilometres. Approaching the closing meters, Kristoff began his sprint, but with 200 metres to go he bumped against Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe); the collision forced the Norwegian to reset and move towards the centre of the road. He battled hard with the other sprinters to cross the line in third behind eventual winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and second placed, John Degenkolb (Trek- Segafredo).

Commenting on the podium finish, Kristoff said: “Today my feelings were not perfect, so much so that on the undulating section, I slipped behind a couple of times. I was able to return to the group thanks to the support of Rory Sutherland and Vegard Laengen. On the final circuit, I tried to hold on to the sprint, but I wasn’t brilliant. It was a pity we didn’t manage to prolong the winning streak in this race but given the feelings I had today, the podium is a good result.”

There was also a podium finish for former World Champion, Rui Costa who is currently competing at the Tour of Romandie. After a good performance in the prologue — where he picked up 10th place — Rui Costa secured another strong result, placing third on Stage one; the result promoting him to second place in the General Classification (GC) standings.