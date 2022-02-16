Dubai: United Arab Emirates Rugby Federation signed a contract with the Kenyan Olympian Philadelphia Olando to lead the UAE senior national women’s team.
Olando, double Olympian in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, enjoys strong rugby profile and is very competent to lead the full-Emirati women’s teams.
“The move comes after careful consideration and planning to raise the women’s rugby sport by introducing our Emirati women’s teams to competitive experience that should aid their development and solidify their rugby skillsets” said a rugby federation statement.
The UAE senior national women’s team secured their first position in the West Asian tournament held in Doha in October last year.
The UAE Rugby Secretary General, Mohamed Al Zaabi said: “We are very pleased to welcome Philadelphia to the team, which comes in alignment with the UAE Rugby’s planning to invest in the regional and Arab competitions in the near future, surely expanding the pool of women players.”
Philadelphia added: “It’s an immense responsibility that I’m very keen to take it on, I’m looking forward to bringing the best ever I can, given my Rugby World Cup experience as a player and Olympian, that too gives me great push forward.”