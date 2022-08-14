Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al Nasr clubs concluded the activities of the Summer Camp, which was held from August 8th to 11th, amid wide participation and a remarkable turnout.
The Summer Camp, which was held in partnership with the UAE Pro League, was organized for children aged from 4 to 13 years.
The next phase of the camp will take place at Al Jazira Club from August 15th till August 18th.
Practice football
The UAE Pro League had launched the ‘Summer Camps’ initiative in cooperation with clubs to provide the opportunity for everyone to play football and enjoy the professional football environment of UAE Pro League clubs.
The initiative comes in line with the Pro League’s strategy and the club licensing initiative to allow everyone to practice football and provide a broader base for selecting promising talents in the United Arab Emirates.
The camps are open to all families residing in the country between Mondays and Thursdays.