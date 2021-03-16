Dubai: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Tuesday after the seventh and final stage.
The Slovenian UAE Team Emirates rider finished 1:03 ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert in the overall standings after the 10.1km time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto.
Spain’s Mikel Landa finished third overall at 3:57 in the ‘Race of the Two Seas’ which ended on Italy’s Adriatic coast with Van Aert taking the closing day honours.
The triumph is UAE Team Emirates’ Pogacar’s first professional title in Italy, adding to last year’s Tour de France triumph and the recent crown on the UAE Tour.