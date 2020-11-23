Mona Al Sahlawi and Nafeesah Sara Siraj, winners of badminton competition in Emirati category of Sheikha Hind Sports Tournament. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Mona Al Sahlawi of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and Nafeesah Sara Siraj of Dubai Media Inc. clinched the badminton crowns as eighth season of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament drew to a close on Sunday.

The 2020 season of the tournament - which featured six individual sports: bowling, road run, cycling, badminton, CrossFit and table tennis – started on November 8 and came to a close on November 21 with the badminton finals taking place on the courts of Dubai Sports World inside the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Sahlawi, who had finished runners-up to Dubai Public Prosecution’s Heba Sami in the table tennis competition earlier, defeated Amal Youssef of Dubai Public Prosecution for the badminton title in the Emirati section, while Rawda Al Hajri of Dubai Police took the bronze medal.

In the non-Emirati badminton final, Nafeesah Sara Siraj defeated Gyanu Maya Baral for the title, while Jeanielie Cabulong of Dubai Health Authority took the bronze medal.

CrossFit Championship

In the CrossFit championship, which took place on November 20 at the Max & Aegle fitness centre in Meydan, Noura Al Sarrah of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) took the top spot among Emiratis, finishing ahead of Hamda Al Marri of Zayed of Zayed University and Latifa Al Falasi of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Heba AlSyed Salahuddin took the title in the non-Emirati section, while Anna Zih of Dubai Municipality finished second and Sara Shehady of DEWA was third.

In the 18km Cycle Race that took place on November 17 on the Nad Al Sheba cycling track, Safia Al Sayegh of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs took the top honours among Emiratis, while Ruqayya Ahmed of Dubai Police came second and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s Farah Al Marri was third.

Dubai Police’s Mariam Mubarak had taken the gold among Emiratis in the Road Run, finishing ahead of Rawda Al Mansouri of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, while Noura Jassim of State Security took the bronze.

In the bowling competition, Suad Yousef Saeed of Dubai Police finished ahead of Dubai Municipality’s Fatima Sabeel in the Emirati category and Sheikha Aba Bangit of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing came third. In the non-Emirati category, Lady Liz-Ann of FAME Training Institute took the top honours, while Aura Michello of Idea Art Interior took silver and Jennifer Mamoun of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing got the bronze.