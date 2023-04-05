Dubai: The Crystal Palace and Southampton Teams of England have won the titles of Mina Football Cup for Youth, which was organised by the CBF Performance Co. with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).
The Tournament was hosted in the Emirate of Dubai for the second successive year, and it took place at the courts of Jebel Ali Golf & Shooting with participation of 32 teams, among which were 15 international teams from the various continents of the world.
Crystal Palace of England beat the Polish Gornik Zabrze counterpart in U-12 category to win the title, while Southampton of England secured the U-16 category.
Fursan Espania of Dubai won first place in Under-14 category, and the CFFA team from Dubai came first in the Under-18 category.
Huge participation
Winners in the different age groups of the Tournament were honoured by Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Dept in DSC, Teddy Sheringham, the English former star of Manchester United & West Ham United and the Tournament’s ambassador.
The Tournament saw participation of 600 players from the various countries and continents in four age groups (from 12 to 18 years old); among which were 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, Far East & North America. Top on the list of these teams are: the England’s Crystal Palace and Southampton, Yokohama of Japan, AYSO United & New York Red Bulls from America, along with academies of the two stars; Robbie Fowler and Lukas Podolski of Poland.