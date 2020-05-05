A member of the UAE jiu-jitsu team goes through the paces during the closed door training session. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team has returned to active training to prepare for resumption of international competitions with a closed training camp at the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for jiu-jitsu in the country, is ensuring that players, coaches and training camp support staff are subject to stringent medical examinations in line with local and international guidelines on containing the spread of COVID-19.

The camp was approved by UAE authorities after the UAEJJF board of directors devised a robust health screening plan for all participants at a recent board meeting. With strict public health and safety measures in place, the camp consists of two daily training sessions – a light training session before Iftar and a two-hour session from 10 pm till midnight.

A total of 43 national team players are participating in the camp, which is led by national team coach, Ramon Limos, with the support of fellow coaches Marcelo Nunes, Eduardo Da Silva, Samuel Araujo, Pablo Desero, Michelle Maya, Mohammad Al Qubaisi and under-18 coach Ebrahim Al Hosani. Training involves minimal contact, while social distancing measures are in place in and around the camp.

All UAE national team players were put through intense physical fitness and body fat composition tests after arriving at the camp, with the UAEJJF set to compare.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF’s Technical Department, praised the dedication of the players in training and said they would be ready to compete at the highest level of international championships once the sport resumes globally.