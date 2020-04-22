Dubai Sports Council have so far initiated a number of events to engage the citizens and help them stay 'fit and safe.' Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has lined up a handful of innovative sporting events before the start of Ramadan from this weekend.

Aimed at ensuring that community members stay in prime shape, the DSC has teamed up with different sports event organisers to ensure residents have their regular fix of sports and physical activity at home.

Among these events lined up over the next few weeks is the Ramadan Mubarak Challenge - a virtual running event in which all the members of the house can participate. Participants can register in four different categories – 10km for male and female, 5km for male and female, 2.5km for kids aged 12-16 and a separate race for kids Under 12.

Anyone can take part in the race and they can use their home fitness equipment like a treadmill or even run outdoors if it is permitted and safe.

The Ramadan Mubarak Challenge will take place on two days – May 15 and May 22, with a 24-hour window – from 09:00 to 09:00 the following day - for the participants to race. After the completion of both events, the results will be combined and the top three finishers in each category will receive a medal and everyone who participated will be sent a digital certificate.

Supporting the government’s initiative urging people to stay home, Gamers Hub Middle East is organising one of the biggest Dota2 tournament in the MENA region, starting from April 23 and the finale scheduled for May 9.

The GHL MENA Championship will have 128 of the best teams from the region competing for the top three places, with the top finisher getting a prize of Dhs 5,500 followed by Dhs 3,000 for the runner-up and Dhs 1,500 for third-place.

There is also a webinar featuring former football player Steven Taylor on April 25 (Saturday), starting 12 noon UAE time. A former Newcastle United defender, Taylor will speak about ‘The Toon, a life overseas and when the playing days are over’, in the webinar, which is a part of ‘The Player, The Coach, The Person’ Series.

DSC’s five-stage Virtual Tour Challenge via the Council’s Dubai Cycling app is scheduled to conclude with the fifth and final stage on April 23. The virtual tour was aimed at giving an opportunity to cyclists to compete from the safety of their homes.