Sixth edition of the event now scheduled to be held next year from April 2-10

Organisers of 2020 Asian Beach Games had released visuals of medals as well in June. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced the postponement of the Sixth Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China. Originally scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 6 this year, the Games have now been rescheduled to April 2-10, 2021.

The decision was taken late on Monday following a joint meeting between the OCA, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC).

“The decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID 19 pandemic,” a joint statement said.

“The sports entry as well as other technical details will be readjusted in collaboration with SABGOC and announced shortly. The OCA is extremely positive that the Games with the joint efforts of all the involved parties will be a great success,” it added.

The Chinese Government has decided to cancel the majority of international sporting events for the rest of 2020. Sanya will still be the second Chinese city to host the Asian Beach Games, after Haiyang who hosted the Games in 2012. China’s sporting ban for 2020 does not include test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

