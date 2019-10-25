Action from the Hatta v Sharjah match in the AGL. Image Credit: AGL

Dubai: Brazilians Igor Coronado and Ricardo Gomes saved the blushes as defending champions Sharjah dropped their first points of the season against Hatta late on Thursday.

Cristian Lopez Santamaria had scored a brace for the home side with goals in the 19th and 25th minutes as the defending champions headed into second-half injury time two goals down.

But last season’s foreign player of the year Coronado pulled one back into the first minute of extra time, while countryman Gomes drove in the equaliser on the whistle.

Al Wahda also fought back from a two-goal deficit to pick up full points with a 4-2 away win against Ajman.

Vander Vieira and William Owusu scored within five minutes of each other to hand the home team an unlikely 2-0 lead.

However, Al Wahda fought back to make it 2-1 heading into the half-time break with the experienced Esmail Mattar curling in a 40th-minute free-kick.

Sebastian Tagliabue drew level with his first goal coming six minutes on resumption, while Khalil Al Hammadi gave the Clarets the lead for the first time with a strike in the 63rd minute.

Tagliabue then sealed a well-deserved three points when he converted from the penalty spot with just two minutes remaining.