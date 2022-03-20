Dubai: Padel is a sport that binds the community and gives an opportunity to showcase one’s talent while also giving the chance to lead a healthy lifestyle and have some fun. The Gulf News Padel Masters once again ticked all the boxes with the community supporting the daylong event, which proved a massive success.

The participants and those associated with the event were unison in their praise of the event. Kalandoor, CEO, Kalandoor Group, said: “The Kalandoor Group has always believed in associating with community sports events to promote a healthy lifestyle among the UAE Community. Gulf News Padel Masters gave us an opportunity to understand Padel tennis as a sport and the awareness it can create for fitness and lifestyle change. Our partnership with Gulf News for this event was our commitment to support the vision of the Rulers of UAE to keep health and fitness as priority. Thank you Gulf News for reaching out for this initiative.”

The Gulf News Masters at World Padel Academy saw Oxygen Padel winning a double crown, men and women’s doubles titles, while World Padel Academy, Al Quoz claimed the mixed doubles title.

Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, “British Orchard nurseries have been proud to witness community sports organised by Gulf News. It was a joy to see the all-women Padel Masters with 16 teams coming together. And an expecting mother winning the final title. It has been a privilege to support and sponsor the tournament and watch the players compete especially in the post Covid pandemic era,” she said. “We are happy to raise the bar on overall education, extra-curricular activities, fitness, supporting women in their work-life balance and quality child care.”

The activities did not limit to only playing sport, there were lots of fun and eats too while also showing social responsibilities.

“Enjoy the thrilling game with 3D shaped Lady Liberty bean bites,” was the words of Mohamed Thahseen Razik, Food Service Manager, McLane Global, during the intense action on the courts.

“Great initiative by Gulf News to bring together padel enthusiasts from different venues of UAE for a fun-filled event here at WPA. We are so proud to have launched our sustainable teamwear range with this event by providing each player with their customised jerseys made up of recycled plastic bottles. We look forward to making our sustainable range a staple for all the upcoming sporting events of Gulf News,” Dolly Israni, Managing Director, IPU Sports.

Dr. Sajad Karami, Founder and Program Director, Sportify Academy, said: “For the first time in GCC at Sportify Academy, we transform athletes from good to great in a fraction of time, by highlighting their physical strengths and Identifying their improvement areas versus national and world champions through scientific methods for 64 different sports disciplines.”

Jose Jacob, Director of Sales and Marketing, Rubicon juice, said: “Every pack of Rubicon is backed with the promise of wellness and happiness. It’s like holding a piece of paradise in your hand,” he said. Participants and spectators were given a taste of coconut juice during the event.

FreshNow has been cherishing these associations with team Gulf News and this is the second event they are associating themselves as a F&B partner.

“Events like these help us to promote our vision and the uniqueness of our product to all the visitors. It also helps us to get valuable feedback from them. Team FreshNow thank Gulf News for the support they offer us and we are certain that this association going to continue for long,” Khadija Ahmed, Marketing and Branding Executive at FreshNow.

Ecozoe, a start-up brand dedicated to 100 per cent sustainable products to replace single-use plastics, is pleased to be associated with the event.