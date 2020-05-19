Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games logo Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission (AAC) has launched a new strategy heading into the next edition of the event in Brimingham 2022.

The new strategy outlines the commitment of the AAC to ensure Commonwealth athletes are inspiring leaders, agents of change, advocates for integrity and ambassadors for respect. It focuses on four key pillars, with the first being the delivery of inspirational sporting moments.

The second is to nurture a powerful sporting movement while the third pillar is to activate transformational partnerships. The fourth pillar is the realisation of the collective impact of the AAC.

“The new CGF Athletes Advisory Commission strategy is hugely important as it clearly outlines how athletes will play a leading role in shaping all Commonwealth sports movement decisions,” Rhona Toft, who chairs the CGF’s AAC, said in a statement to media earlier this week.

“Our Commission is focussed on supporting our athletes as inspiring leaders across the Commonwealth while looking to ensure an unforgettable Commonwealth Games journey and experience for every competitor from every nation. The Commission is hugely excited about working with all Commonwealth athletes to ensure their voice is heard at the decision-making table and the new strategy provides a fantastic roadmap to help us achieve our key objectives,” she added.

Toft, who played field hockey for Scotland at three Commonwealth Games - Kuala Lumpur 1998, Manchester 2002 and Melbourne 2006, has been with the AAC since it was established at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Featuring seven distinguished athletes who represent the six regions of the Commonwealth, the AAC serves as the key link between athletes and the CGF.

“The launch of the new CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Strategy is an exciting and important moment for the Commonwealth sports movement,” CGF President Dame Louise Martin admitted.

“The work here will help ensure that athletes who participate in the Commonwealth Games have the best possible journey to the Games and an unforgettable experience that will stay with them forever while inspiring others,” she added.