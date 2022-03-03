UAE Team Emirates put in an attacking and dominant display at Trofeo Laigueglia in Italy yesterday, taking first, second and third position in a unique display of dominance.
Jan Polanc was the man of day, fighting back to the leading group in the final kilometer before storming past to raise his hands in amazement of the epic race which had played out.
Polanc had previously sacrificed himself on the front during laps of the circuit containing the Colla Micheri (2km at 8.2%), before mustering the energy to come back to the leading trio containing teammates Juan Ayuso (2nd), Alessandro Covi (3rd) and Lorenzo Rota (Wanty-Intermarche).
Veteran Diego Ulissi finished closely behind in 7th place, covering the moves from the chasing group.
Polanc: “I felt good during the whole race, we knew Covi was the fastest of our guys so we were working with the idea of delivering him in a small group. I was dropped but pushed on a bit on the descent and saw that they were braking and looking at each other in the front group so I decided to go for it and it worked out well. I’d like to dedicate this win to my family. I’m a domestique who doesn’t win many races but when you get the chance it’s a special feeling.”
Results
1. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) 5:02:05
2. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
7. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +31”