ANIB lose in final of one of the oldest tournaments by three wickets

Winners and runners-up captains and award winners of the Shijana Cup Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Chieftain team emerged as the new champion of one of the oldest tournaments in the UAE as they beat Al Nabooda Insurance Brokers (ANIB) team by three wickets in the 19th edition of the Shijana Cricket Cup final at the Ocean Fair cricket ground in Dubai Investment Park.

ANIB were restricted to 152 for three wickets in 20 overs despite knocks from Imran Mani (39), Mohasen Arif (54n.o) and Zahoor Ahmed 24. Chieftain’s Mohammed Jamshid took two for 22.

Chieftain reached the target in 19.4 overs with two balls to spare as Asim Irsahad topscored with 66.

Zahoor’s spell of three for 20 and Naveed Sadiq’s two for 15 went in vain.

Mohammad Faizan of Chieftain won the best batsman’s award while Asif Hayat was adjudged the best bowler.